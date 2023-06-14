Royals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) against the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 14.
The probable starters are Ben Lively (3-4) for the Reds and Daniel Lynch (0-2) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 14-38 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (251 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|L 6-1
|Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|L 11-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|-
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Matthew Boyd
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.