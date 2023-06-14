Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .220 with three doubles, three triples and 12 walks.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his 31 games this season.
- In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this season (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.161
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.323
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
