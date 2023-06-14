The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .221 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

In 25.4% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5%.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .271 AVG .177 .340 OBP .216 .412 SLG .240 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 26/8 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings