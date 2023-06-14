The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .254.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 12 games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 11 of 34 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .286 AVG .208 .358 OBP .264 .414 SLG .250 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

