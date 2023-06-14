Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.250
|AVG
|.125
|.348
|OBP
|.192
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (3-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
