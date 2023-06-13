The Kansas City Royals (18-48) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals are sending Lyles (0-10) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.

Lyles enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Lyles will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in five games this season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

