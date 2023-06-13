You can find player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India and other players on the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lyles Stats

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (0-10) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 7 7.0 6 5 5 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 5.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at White Sox May. 20 5.0 4 5 4 5 3 at Brewers May. 14 2.1 4 7 7 2 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 63 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .237/.277/.414 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits).

He has a slash line of .275/.310/.513 so far this year.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

India has 71 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.360/.422 so far this year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 12 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .278/.360/.468 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

