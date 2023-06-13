Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 63 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 247 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.

The Royals rank 20th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.427 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-10) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Michael Lorenzen

