How to Watch the Royals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 63 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 247 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.
- The Royals rank 20th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.427 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-10) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Michael Lorenzen
