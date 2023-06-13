Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .282.

In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has an RBI in 11 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .236 AVG .329 .349 OBP .392 .417 SLG .443 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 6 23/11 K/BB 34/7 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings