After hitting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .215.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 15 games this season (24.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), with two or more runs six times (9.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .203 AVG .229 .301 OBP .293 .347 SLG .362 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 13 RBI 12 39/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

