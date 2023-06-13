Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Michael Massey (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Reds.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .222 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this season (15 of 58), with two or more RBI five times (8.6%).
- In 14 of 58 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.177
|.337
|OBP
|.216
|.417
|SLG
|.240
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/7
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
