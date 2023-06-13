Matt Duffy -- .238 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .307 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Duffy has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.371 AVG .250
.425 OBP .302
.457 SLG .325
1 XBH 3
1 HR 0
5 RBI 2
8/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Williamson (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
