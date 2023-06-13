The Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/10/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 VEG 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players