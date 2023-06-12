Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Greinke Stats

The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Greinke has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7).

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 6 4.1 4 5 1 3 0 at Cardinals May. 30 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 5.0 4 1 1 5 1 at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 63 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.271/.417 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double and an RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs, eight walks and 36 RBI (63 total hits).

He's slashed .273/.308/.502 so far this year.

Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (69 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .275/.360/.422 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.362/.474 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

