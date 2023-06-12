Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the charge for the Kansas City Royals (18-47) on Monday, June 12, when they take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Royals (-110). The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favorites in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Royals have a record of 3-9 (25%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

