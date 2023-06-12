Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .733 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .247 with nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 20 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .203 AVG .289 .259 OBP .366 .405 SLG .482 7 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings