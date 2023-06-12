Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .184 with a home run and three walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in six games this season (54.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.192
|.500
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.03 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
