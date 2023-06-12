The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .184 with a home run and three walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in six games this season (54.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .125 .333 OBP .192 .500 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

