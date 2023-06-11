Player prop bet options for Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a .235/.267/.412 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, eight walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits).

He's slashed .269/.305/.485 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (7-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 14th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gibson has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3).

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jun. 6 5.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Guardians May. 30 5.2 7 3 3 3 1 at Yankees May. 25 7.0 2 0 0 3 4 at Blue Jays May. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Pirates May. 14 5.0 7 4 4 5 3

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has eight doubles, eight home runs, 46 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits).

He's slashed .274/.390/.410 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .236/.300/.404 so far this year.

Frazier takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

