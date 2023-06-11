The Baltimore Orioles (40-24) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the Kansas City Royals (18-46) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, June 11 at 1:35 PM ET. Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Orioles, while Carlos Hernandez will take the hill for the Royals.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.87 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.31 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 24, or 75%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Orioles have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Orioles played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (28.8%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-16 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Edward Olivares 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

