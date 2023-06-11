MJ Melendez -- hitting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .220.

In 61.0% of his 59 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .204 AVG .238 .305 OBP .304 .354 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 13 RBI 12 38/17 K/BB 36/9 1 SB 1

