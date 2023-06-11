Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .222 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 56 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.
- In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.266
|AVG
|.185
|.333
|OBP
|.224
|.392
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|24/7
|K/BB
|32/4
|2
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
