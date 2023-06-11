On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.

In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .203 AVG .291 .259 OBP .371 .405 SLG .468 7 XBH 10 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 15/3 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 4

