The Kansas City Royals (18-45) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Baltimore Orioles (39-24) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Cole Irvin for the Orioles and Brady Singer (4-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-4, 6.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (4-4 with a 6.45 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.

Singer has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

Irvin gets the nod for the Orioles and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 29-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

