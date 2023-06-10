The Baltimore Orioles (39-24) will look to Adley Rutschman when they host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-45) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (4-4, 6.45 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 23, or 74.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 16-4 (80%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (29.4%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 8-29 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+105) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

