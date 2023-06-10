Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Brady Singer, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 239 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Singer (4-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval

