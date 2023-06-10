The Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Royals are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-165). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have put together a 3-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those matchups). Kansas City and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 7.8.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 29.4%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 5-23 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 63 chances this season.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-22 9-18 9-26 13-32 5-12

