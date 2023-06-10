Rory McIlroy is set to compete at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11, and will try to defend his title.

Looking to place a wager on McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, McIlroy has finished better than par six times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

McIlroy has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 12 -9 275 3 13 6 9 $26.9M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

McIlroy has two wins in his past two starts at this event.

McIlroy made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The previous time McIlroy competed in this event, in 2022, he ended up the champion.

Measuring 7,264 yards, Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,301 yards.

The courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,339 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at 7,264 yards this week.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 77th percentile on par 4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

McIlroy shot better than 53% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McIlroy carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.3).

McIlroy had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that last competition, McIlroy's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

McIlroy finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, McIlroy recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

