Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .225.
  • Lopez has had a hit in 13 of 30 games this year (43.3%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
  • In six games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.161 AVG .265
.350 OBP .333
.323 SLG .347
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
7/8 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
