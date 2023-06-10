Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Orioles Player Props
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .300 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Pratto will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.246
|AVG
|.361
|.358
|OBP
|.429
|.435
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|23/10
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 29-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.