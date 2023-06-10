On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .219 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.2%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .204 AVG .237 .305 OBP .306 .354 SLG .381 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 13 RBI 12 38/17 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings