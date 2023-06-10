Drew Waters -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .226 with a home run and two walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in six games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .286 AVG .176 .333 OBP .222 .500 SLG .176 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings