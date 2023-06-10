Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Orioles Player Props
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
- He has homered in nine games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.256
|AVG
|.213
|.287
|OBP
|.248
|.473
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|25/6
|K/BB
|33/5
|9
|SB
|11
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old southpaw.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.