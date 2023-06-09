On Friday, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) host the Kansas City Royals (18-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the series opener. Tyler Wells will get the ball for the Orioles, while Daniel Lynch will take the mound for the Royals.

The Orioles are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 30 times and won 22, or 73.3%, of those games.

The Orioles have a record of 8-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (30%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+290)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

