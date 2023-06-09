The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (211)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 28-22-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

