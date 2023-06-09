Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .221 with three doubles, two triples and 12 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (17.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.
