Mackenzie McDonald is in the Libema Open round of 16 versus Borna Coric. McDonald is +2200 to win at Autotron Rosmalen.

McDonald at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will face Coric in the round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:50 AM ET, after beating Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 32.

McDonald Stats

McDonald beat No. 87-ranked Ivashka 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the .

The 28-year-old McDonald is 26-28 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

McDonald is 2-3 on grass over the past year.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), McDonald has played 24.6 games per match. He won 51.1% of them.

On grass, McDonald has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 30.4 games per match while winning 49.3% of games.

Over the past year, McDonald has been victorious in 25.3% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.

McDonald has claimed 85.7% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 12% of his return games.

