Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After batting .071 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .133 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 11 of 38 games this season (28.9%), Bradley has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In four games this year (10.5%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 38 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.196
|AVG
|.061
|.274
|OBP
|.080
|.321
|SLG
|.082
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|13/4
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
