Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .241 with a home run and a walk.
- Waters is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In six of eight games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Waters has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.286
|AVG
|.200
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.500
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|8/0
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
