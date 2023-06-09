A matchup in the Libema Open round of 16 is up next for Catherine McNally, and she will be meeting Celine Naef. McNally has +900 odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

McNally at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

McNally's Next Match

On Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET, in the round of 16 of the the Libema Open, McNally will play Naef, after defeating Katie Volynets 6-2, 6-1.

McNally Stats

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, McNally defeated No. 106-ranked Volynets, 6-2, 6-1.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, McNally is yet to win a title, and her record is 16-16.

McNally is 1-2 on grass over the past year.

McNally, over the past 12 months, has played 32 matches across all court types, and 22.9 games per match.

McNally, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 23 games per match.

McNally, over the past 12 months, has won 62.7% of her service games and 41.3% of her return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, McNally has claimed 57.7% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.

