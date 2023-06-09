Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .234 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 59.0% of his games this season (36 of 61), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (50.8%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
