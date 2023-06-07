On Wednesday, June 7, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (34-28) host the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at LoanDepot park, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET. The Marlins will be seeking a series sweep.

The favored Marlins have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Marlins have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 5-1 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have won in 15, or 30.6%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 4-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+300) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.