Wednesday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (34-28) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at 6:10 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (4-4) for the Marlins and Jordan Lyles (0-9) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Royals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have gone 3-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30.6%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (236 total).

The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule