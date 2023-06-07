On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

LoanDepot park

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Melendez is batting .389 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Melendez has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (37.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

