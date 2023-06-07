Michael Massey and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins and Edward Cabrera on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .230 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 50.9% of his games this year (27 of 53), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Massey has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (26.4%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 26 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (15.4%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

