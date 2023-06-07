After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .241 with a home run and a walk.

Waters enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In six of eight games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings