MJ Melendez and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .220.

Melendez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.

In 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 24 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings