MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .220.
- Melendez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
