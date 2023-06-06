Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .261 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in nine of 27 games so far this year.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
