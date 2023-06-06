On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Marlins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

Olivares is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 44), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 19 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 21 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings