Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Pratto -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .293 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Pratto has driven home a run in seven games this season (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
