On Monday, Michael Massey (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.

Massey has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this year (27 of 52), with multiple hits nine times (17.3%).

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%).

In 14 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings